Josh Norman's Buffalo Business Blitz distributes over 200 grants to small businesses

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills cornerback Josh Norman announced Friday that his Buffalo Business Blitz initiative raised $520,000 since December 1.

Norman gave a news conference on Friday at the West Side Bazaar, where he said that money has helped over 200 small local businesses so far through grants.

"When you look at something like that, you can say that this community truly does look out for their neighbors, and they truly do have a heart of giving, and Bills Mafia is just a big part of that," Norman said.

The $2,500 grants are being given to small businesses hurt financially by the COVID-19 pandemic. Eligible businesses who applied were chosen randomly. The Westminster Economic Development Initiative (WEDI), which oversaw the distribution of the grants, began notifying businesses on Friday.

Of the businesses, more than 100 are in the City of Buffalo, 52 percent are owned by women, and 43 percent are owned by people of color, according to a press release from the Mayor's office.

Businesses being awarded funding through the program should be getting that money next week.