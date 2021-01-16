Josh Allen Way: Erie County leaders reveal new sign in Lancaster

'The Buffalo Bills have given us something to talk about and feel good about, so it's exciting to have a fun feeling,' Erie County Legislator Frank Todaro said.

LANCASTER, N.Y. — We're one sleep away from the biggest Bills game in a generation, and you know the fans are ready for it.

There are Josh Allentown signs all over the Buffalo area, and now we've got one in Lancaster too.

Leaders showed off the new Josh Allen Way sign on Allen Street in the village on Friday morning, and they say this is all about hope.

"Right now with unprecedented times, today marks 10 months, January 15 is 10 months today, that we were in lockdown. And the Buffalo Bills have given us something to talk about and feel good about, so it's exciting to have a fun feeling today," Erie County Legislator Frank Todaro said.

A local business provided the signs free of charge, and the signs will be up there for the next few weeks.