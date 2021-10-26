Josh Allen on hand as Oishei Children's Hospital unveils wing named after his late grandmother

The 10th floor unveiling is thanks to last year's $1.1 million in donations from Bills fans following the passing of Patricia Allen.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Bills' quarterback Josh Allen got to see for himself the result of the outpouring of donations from the team's fans following last year's passing of his grandmother.

Allen was on hand Monday for the unveiling of the "Patricia Allen Pediatric Recovery Wing" on the 10th floor of Oishei Children's Hospital. Bills fans across the globe have donated $1.1 million to OCH since his grandmother passed away last November.

“It was an honor and a privilege to tour the Patricia Allen Pediatric Recovery Wing. My family and I cannot even begin to express our gratitude for the support this community has shown us,” said Josh Allen. “The dedication and commitment that the staff at Oishei shows families and patients during their time in the hospital absolutely exemplifies what it means to live in the city of good neighbors here in Buffalo. Thank you all so much and Go Bills!”

The wing includes a playroom, now named the 'Bills Fans Fun Zone' to honor the 27,000 fans who donated in Patricia Allen's memory.

OCH started working last December with Josh and his family to launch the Patricia Allen Fund. It benefits the hospital's critical care team and provides ongoing support for equipment, training, education and programs.

As a born and raised Bills fan myself, the outpouring of support from fans across the globe after Patricia’s passing last year was a wonderful reminder of who we are – the city of good neighbors,” said Allegra C. Jaros, president, Oishei Children’s Hospital. “Yesterday we were proud to honor the outpouring of support from the bills fans, by unveiling the ‘Patricia Allen Pediatric Recovery Wing’ and ‘Bills Fans Fun Zone’ to Josh Allen and his family. It will forever be a special part of Oishei Children’s Hospital.”

The fund has now grown to over $1.4 million with donations continuing to pour in from not only individuals, but businesses and events held throughout 2021.