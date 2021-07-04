Josh Allen on COVID-19 vaccine: 'Still debating that'

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen recently shared his thoughts about the vaccine on "10 Questions With Kyle Brandt."

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York State has officially reached universal COVID-19 vaccine eligibility, yet some are still questioning whether or not they will get the shot.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen recently shared his thoughts about the vaccine on "10 Questions With Kyle Brandt." The 24-year-old said he has not received the COVID-19 vaccine, and when asked if he would, Allen responded, "I don't know. I'm still debating that."

Allen went on to say, "I’m a big statistics and logical guy. So if the statistics show it’s the right thing for me to do, I’d do it. Again I’d lean the other way too if that’s what it said."

When asked about the NFL's decision not to make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for players, Allen responded saying he believes "everybody should have that choice to do it or not to do it."

While on the topic of COVID-19, Allen says he has been making sure to wear a mask. "I’ve just been doing my thing and masking up when I’m going out and just staying close and hanging around family,” he said.