Jordan Poyer speaks about his experiences with past alcohol addiction at NCCC

The Buffalo Bills safety will make an appearance at NCCC to discuss his struggles with alcohol addiction and his recovery.

Example video title will go here for this video

SANBORN, N.Y. — Popular Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer will be visiting the Niagara County Community College theatre on September 19 at 7:00pm.

Poyer will be sharing his journey through alcohol addiction, and recovery at the college's campus event called "A talk with Jordan Poyer". Following the talk there will also be a moderated Q&A portion for guests attending to ask questions regarding the talk.

Tickets for the talk are free to NCCC students with an ID card, and NCCC faculty & staff. Tickets for those can be picked up in person at the student life office.

Community members outside of students and staff can purchase tickets online for $28.75 and can only purchase 4 tickets per person. Community tickets can also be purchased in person at the NCCC student life office for $25.

Join Student Life on September 19th at 7 p.m. for a conversation with Buffalo Bills’ safety, Jordan Poyer! He will... Posted by Student Life at NCCC on Friday, August 18, 2023

Anyone with questions can email jlindsay@niagaracc.suny.edu, studentlife@niagaracc.suny.edu or call (716)614-6255