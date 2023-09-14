Jordan Poyer speaks about his experiences with past alcohol addiction at NCCC

SANBORN, N.Y. — Popular Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer will be visiting the Niagara County Community College theatre on September 19 at 7:00pm.
Poyer will be sharing his journey through alcohol addiction, and recovery at the college's campus event called "A talk with Jordan Poyer". Following the talk there will also be a moderated Q&A portion for guests attending to ask questions regarding the talk.
Tickets for the talk are free to NCCC students with an ID card, and NCCC faculty & staff. Tickets for those can be picked up in person at the student life office.
Community members outside of students and staff can purchase tickets online for $28.75 and can only purchase 4 tickets per person. Community tickets can also be purchased in person at the NCCC student life office for $25.
Anyone with questions can email jlindsay@niagaracc.suny.edu, studentlife@niagaracc.suny.edu or call (716)614-6255
To learn more visit www.niagaracc.suny.edu