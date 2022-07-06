Jonathan Parker awaits the judge's decision on hearing

Judge James Bargnesi says he will have a decision within the next 30 days.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Jonathan Parker of Buffalo has been serving a life sentence without parole for the murder of a Buffalo Police Officer in April 1997.

After recent developments in the case, he and his family hope he will get a new trial.

First, he'll need a hearing.

Parker and his family are still waiting to get an answer on whether he'll get one.

Erie County Judge James Bargnesi told Parker he would get a written decision within the next 30 days.

In April 1997, two Buffalo police officers thought a suspect was stripping a stolen car on Northampton Street.

As they approached, the suspect began firing, killing officer Charles 'Skip' McDougald.

Parker has been in jail for the murder ever since.

Recently, his new defense attorneys filed a 440 motion that ultimately led up to Tuesday's court appearance.

They argue he should be granted a hearing for two reasons.

First, in 2019, the U.S. Supreme Court said an attorney cannot admit his or her client is guilty when their client continues to say they're innocent.

Parker's previous defense attorney said he was 'guilty' during his closing arguments in 1998.

The other reason the motion was filed?

Of the 30 witnesses in Parker's trial, three placed him near Northampton Street.

Now two of them are recanting their original testimony.

One says he was threatened by an officer into lying 25 years ago, while the other is saying a different officer promised him a better outcome in a federal drug case he was facing.

Erie County Assistant District Attorneys Paul Williams and Daniel Punch argued there is still a third witness who is not recanting her statements.

RELATED:

"When it got out to the public that she was cooperating, she was threatened by people from the neighborhood, she was physically assaulted on more than one occasion and her dog was killed. This information came from her own testimony as well as an affidavit that she had signed," they said.

"Let's have a new trial because someone claims 25 years later that 'I changed what I said or made it up,'" Hon. Judge Bargnesi asked Parker's attorney Steven Metcalf.

"Let's have a hearing," Metcalf said.

"Let's disturb the jury's verdict from 25 years ago," asked Hon. Judge Bargnesi.

"If it means Jonathan Parker's life, absolutely. What we're asking for is a hearing. We're not asking for a new trial just yet. Let's have a hearing to determine if this person saying I was in the vicinity but I was not at that intersection, I may have been a couple of blocks down which means I did not see Mr. Parker which means I did not see him with the gun," Metcalf said.

2 On Your Side's Danielle Church caught up with Parker's cousin Tiffany Thornton when the court was over.