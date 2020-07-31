Join the 'Famous Polish Cheesecake Donut' Challenge to benefit ECMC

Northtowns vs. Southtowns fundraising effort launched by Market in the Square and 106.5 WYRK.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you're looking for an excuse to indulge in a delicious donut, how about helping out a good cause in the process?

ECMC announced Friday the Market in the Square and 106.5 WYRK have launched the 'Famous Polish Cheesecake Donut' challenge to benefit the hospital.

The Northtowns vs. Southtowns challenge kicked off on Thursday July 30 at all Market in the Square locations and will run for 106 days. One dollar from each donut purchased will support front line caregivers at the trauma center.