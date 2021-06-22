John Garcia declares victory in Republican primary for Erie County Sheriff

John Garcia was running against Karen Healy-Case. Both are veterans of the Buffalo Police Department

BUFFALO, N.Y. — John Garcia has been declared the Republican primary winner with 60% of the votes. Garcia was running against Karen Healy-Case. Both are veterans of the Buffalo Police Department

Garcia served on the Buffalo Police Department from 1994 to 2019. On his website he said he's a proud first-generation American, with 25 years of law enforcement experience.

Garcia has been endorsed by the Buffalo Police Benevolent Association and the Erie County Sheriff's Police Benevolent Association.

His primary opponent, Healy-Case, was endorsed by the Erie County Republican and Conservative Parties.

2 On Your Side spoke to Garcia shortly after declaring victory. He talked about implementing, ‘21st century practices’ aimed at improving all facets of the Erie County Sheriff’s Office. He also said they celebrate tonight and tomorrow they go back to work.