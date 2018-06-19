BUFFALO, NY — Former Channel 2 "Daybreak" anchor John Beard is getting his Hall of Fame call.

Beard, who retired from Channel 2 in January, is one of six inductees in the Buffalo Broadcasters' 2018 Hall of Fame class.

Beard will go into the Hall of Fame with the following: Roger Christian, mid-day announcer for Star 102.5; Tom Langmyer, radio executive for some of America’s largest stations; Tom Atkins, engineer for Buffalo radio stations and national radio groups; John Hager, program director for 97 Rock; and the late Mary Lounsbury, the first female general manager of any Western New York radio station.

The Buffalo Broadcasters Association will officially make the announcement on Wednesday at 10 a.m.

