BUFFALO, N.Y. — Former Vice President Joe Biden said, "Mayor Brown is getting it done in Buffalo".

At the United States Conference of Mayors, Biden spoke about his time in the Obama Administration and the progress made fighting climate change.

In his speech, he recognized Buffalo as an example of a city effectively implementing green initiatives, including progress accommodating electric vehicles.

In reference to renewable energy, Biden said, “We need to understand that this is the most urgent priority facing the nation.”

Mayor Brown posted the clip to his Facebook, and he thanked the former Vice President for the recognition