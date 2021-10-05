Job fair on Wednesday hosted by Office of NYS Assembly Majority Leader and Roswell Park

The job fair and resume writing workshop will be held at Eve Educational Opportunity Center from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Wednesday, a job fair and resume writing workshop are being held at Eve Educational Opportunity Center in the evening.

The event from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. sponsored by the Office of NYS Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes and Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center will feature 50 new positions.

These positions include clinical care, nursing, nursing education, nurse training, patient navigation, prostate and breast cancer disparities, cancer prevention, specific navigators partnering with Haudenosaunee, Seneca, and Tuscarora partners.

Free parking will be available for people who attend.

Peoples-Stokes was encouraging people to come by in a tweet she posted on Tuesday.