CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. - The Cheektowaga Chamber of Commerce is hosting a career fair at the Walden Galleria Mall this Tuesday.

From 3 to 6 p.m. on the lower level of the mall near the Apple store, lots of local employers like Basil Family Dealerships, Spectrum, Tops, Seneca Reports and Casinos, and more, will be in attendance to discuss employment opportunities.

The event is sponsored by the State Department of Labor and WNYJobs.com, and is free to the public.

A full list of employers attending can be found on the Walden Galleria website.

And if your business in interested in purchasing a table, you can contact the Cheektowaga Chamber of Commerce at 716-684-5838.



