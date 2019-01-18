BUFFALO, N.Y. — There is some good news from the Kelly family on the recent health condition of Hall of Fame quarterback, Jim Kelly.

Jill Kelly, Jim's wife, posted to Instagram Friday afternoon that his recent MRI scan has come back clean.

Kelly shares, "It took a bit longer than usual because of all the reconstruction Jim has had inside his mouth. They wanted to be certain that all was good."

In November 2018, Kelly underwent what doctors said will hopefully be his 'last surgery.'

Jim Kelly was first diagnosed with cancer of the upper jaw in 2013. Since then, he has had numerous surgeries to remove the cancer and reconstruct his jaw.

MORE: Bills Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly sat down with WGRZ's Adam Benigni in the summer to discuss is ongoing recovery from oral cancer, advances that have taken place in his treatment, and the support he continues to get from the Western New York community.