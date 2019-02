BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Kelly family is asking for prayers as former Bills quarterback Jim Kelly undergoes back surgery Friday morning.

Kelly's wife Jill posted to Instagram last night to give well-wishers an update.

Kelly is under going surgery to remove a cyst from his spine.

Jim Kelly was diagnosed with cancer of the upper jaw in 2013. Since then, he has had numerous surgeries to remove the cancer and reconstruct his jaw.

His most recent MRI scan last month came back clean family said.