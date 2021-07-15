Jewish Family Services awarded $2M to support refugee youth

Jewish Family Services of Western New York received the grant from an agency within the Department of Health and Human Services.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Jewish Family Services of Western New York was awarded a $2 million, five-year grant as a part of the National Child Traumatic Stress Initiative.

The grant came from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, which is a federal agency within the Department of Health and Human Services.

JFS provides outreach, therapy and family-based support to more than 2,000 individuals in the Buffalo community. While JFS does support anyone in need, a study indicated that the primary communities of need in the Buffalo area are Bhutanese, Somali, Congolese, Iraqi, Burmese, and Syrian.

To reach and support individuals in this community, JFS will use cultural brokers who speak the language and help people with cultural, educational and language barriers.

JFS was able to hire one cultural broker, Bijoux Bahati, earlier this year. Bahati works with Congolese youth at Buffalo Public Schools’ Lafayette International High School.

“Cultural brokering is a great opportunity to voice concerns about barriers that limit accessing much needed support, raise awareness and encourage seeking services they need in making a successful transition to new life," Bahati said.

The grant will fully fund JFS initial budget for the next five years, and will allow for JFS to hire two more cultural brokers and a mental health clinician trained in Trauma Systems Therapy.