Local Jewish community remembers Holocaust victims, honors survivors and families

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Jewish community on Sunday remembered those who lost their lives in the Holocaust, and honored survivors and their families.

A community-wide commemoration was held Sunday at Temple Beth Zion. It was about passing along knowledge to the next generation.

2 On Your Side spoke with some people there who say it's important to remember the past.

"The Holocaust is history for them, it's no longer front and center at the dinner table on a Friday night," Adam Henechowicz said. "It's something to be read in books and taught in school, so the more we can learn right now and pass on to our children, the better off we'll be with remembering their stories."