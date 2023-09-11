Jets Rodgers out of the game with ankle injury

x
Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered an ankle injury on New York's opening drive and is questionable to return.
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers has left the game after the Jets' opening drive against the Bills in the season-opening match-up at MetLife Stadium. 

Rodgers was sacked by Buffalo's Leonard Floyd and stayed down after the play.   He was helped off the field to the sideline medical tent, and then was initially carted toward the locker room before getting up and slowly walking up the tunnel himself. 

the Jets have announced that he has an ankle injury and that he is questionable to return. 

