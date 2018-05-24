CHEEKTOWAGA, NY-- A JetBlue flight enroute to Boston had to be diverted back to Buffalo airport following reported bird strike

JetBlue Flight 2216 left Buffalo Niagara International Airport for Boston around 6 a.m. According to NFTA officials, about 10 minutes into the flight, they reported a possible bird strike and returned to the airport.

According to the air traffic control audio, a pilot said, “We may have had a bird strike on takeoff. We got some vibration and noise in here. We’re going to have to come back and land in Buffalo.”

Shortly after, they radioed there was no immediate issue. “We’re not really in a hurry to get back. It’s not an immediate issue.”

The plane landed safely. JetBlue issued this statement:

On May 24, 2018, Flight #2216 from Buffalo to Boston experienced a bird strike shortly after takeoff. Out of an abundance caution, the captain returned to Buffalo Airport where the plane landed safely. The aircraft will be inspected by maintenance. All customers will be accommodated on other flights.

