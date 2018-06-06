BUFFALO, NY-- Two jet skiers had to be rescue from the Niagara River by the Erie County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies Coulombe and Okal were dispatched to an area near Strawberry Island just before 6pm Tuesday for jet skiers in distress.

When they arrived, they found one jet skier on the island and another in the river with the jet ski.

The deputies were able to transport both jet skiers to shore. One was checked for possible hypothermia.

Deputies ticketed the owner of the jet ski for not having distress signaling devices on board.

