Ex-Bill Jerry Hughes seeking $1.499 million for East Aurora house

EAST AURORA, N.Y. — Another former Buffalo Bills player has put his suburban home on the market with a million-dollar-plus asking price.
Defensive end Jerry Hughes Jr. and his wife, Meghan Robinson, have put their house at 100 Stewart Court, East Aurora, on the market for $1.499 million. The listing went live Aug. 23.
Hughes paid $775,000 for the property in May 2015, buying it from Christopher Cauley, according to filings in the Erie County Clerk's office.
Read the full story from our partners at Buffalo Business First.