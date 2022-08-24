Ex-Bill Jerry Hughes seeking $1.499 million for East Aurora house

Defensive end Jerry Hughes Jr. and his wife, Meghan Robinson, have put their house at 100 Stewart Court, East Aurora, on the market for $1.499 million.

EAST AURORA, N.Y. — Another former Buffalo Bills player has put his suburban home on the market with a million-dollar-plus asking price.

Defensive end Jerry Hughes Jr. and his wife, Meghan Robinson, have put their house at 100 Stewart Court, East Aurora, on the market for $1.499 million. The listing went live Aug. 23.

Hughes paid $775,000 for the property in May 2015, buying it from Christopher Cauley, according to filings in the Erie County Clerk's office.