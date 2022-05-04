Jericho Road purchases Bristol Home for new Vive shelter

The Vive Shelter, which assists individuals and families past through on their way to Canada, or to make an asylum claim in United States.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Jericho Road announced Wednesday they have purchased the recently vacant Bristol Home to serve as their new location for their Vive Shelter.

Jericho Road purchased the Bristol Home, located at 1500 Main Street in Buffalo, for $2,050,000. The Bristol Home was previously an assisted living facility for woman, but had recently closed.

The Bristol Home is larger than Vive's current location on Wyoming Avenue and will be able to house 120 people and provide a safer, more comfortable place for residents.

Officials say Vive's current location is "institutional" like and doesn't support the healing of their residents, where 75% of endured torture before coming to the United States.

Besides a safe place to stay, Vive offers food, medical care, and legal aid. They help asylum seekers get back on their feet, and provide educational programs for adults and children, children activities, as well as behavioral and trauma therapy.

Renovations still need to be completed at the Bristol Home before they move Vive there. Renovations are expected to begin soon and they expect to move in later this year.