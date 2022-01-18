Jericho Road plans to move Vive shelter to Main Street site

Pending approvals from the city zoning board, plans call for creating a residential emergency shelter with capacity of about 120.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Jericho Road Community Health Center’s Vive program has filed plans to move its shelter for asylum seekers from Buffalo’s East Side to 1500 Main St., site of the recently closed Bristol Home assisted living center.

Pending approvals from the city zoning board, plans call for creating a residential emergency shelter with capacity of about 120 to provide short-term shelter, food, legal and supportive services for those seeking protection and legal status in Canada and the United States.

The organization would move the program from 50 Wyoming St., where it has operated since its 1984 founding in a former school. Vive is the city’s only on-site, short-term housing program for asylum seekers and the country's largest such shelter. In 2015, Vive merged into Jericho Road, a $26 million nonprofit that provides health care and social services with a client base heavy on refugees and asylum seekers.