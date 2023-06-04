Jericho Road Community Health Center asking for help with refugees

The organization is asking for donations to help cover taxi rides and travel expenses for relocation costs.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Jericho Road Community Health Center in Buffalo is overwhelmed with refugees and needs help with the relocation process.

This comes after a new United States-Canada immigration agreement was passed two weeks ago.

President Joe Biden and the Canadian prime minister approved a plan that would allow them to turn away asylum seekers, stopping them from moving freely between the two countries. Because of this decision, refugees have nowhere else to go.

"Last night we had 150 people in this facility, and that's way more than we should have," Dr. Myron Glick, founder and CEO of Jericho Road, recently told 2 On Your Side. "And everyday folks are coming in, and what we're facing is not unique. It's not unique (to the Vive Shelter). This is what folks in Buffalo and around the country are dealing with."

