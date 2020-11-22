Jericho Road Community Health Center hosting Thanksgiving giveaway

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Jericho Road Community Health Center will be hosting a Thanksgiving giveaway this weekend for anyone in need.
The health center will be giving out free turkeys and bags of nonperishable items at two different locations on Sunday. Two-hundred face masks will also be handed out.
Both locations are in the City of Buffalo: the first is located at 184 Barton Street in Buffalo and the second is at 1021 Broadway in Buffalo. Both will be handing out items from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m or until supplies run out.
Free lead prevention kits will also be given out at the Broadway location.
The event is intended to be drive-thru or walk-up and items will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis. Those looking to attend are asked to wear a mask.