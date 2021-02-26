Jemal shares new name, vision for Richardson Center buildings

Jemal says he wants to drop the Hotel Henry name because of the ill will caused by its Feb. 17 closing announcement.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Richardson Center Corp. directors next month are expected to formally designate Douglas Jemal developer for the recently closed Hotel Henry, a designation similar to the one the agency gave Jemal over the summer for seven other buildings on the Forest Avenue campus.

Jemal is moving forward with plans to reopen the hotel — albeit with a new name — and also start renovations on the seven buildings that he has been studying since last year.

“Time is of the essence. We need to get these assets back in use,” said Mark Mortenson, Richardson Olmsted Campus president. “I think Douglas is our bright light for the future, and we look forward to getting things moving forward as quickly as possible. On a scale of 1 to 10, Douglas’ involvement is a 100 for us.”