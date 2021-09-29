Jemal officially closes $25 million deal for Hyatt Regency Buffalo

With the Hyatt deal finished and Statler renovations underway, Jemal now owns two properties that bookend the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Just a few hours after announcing plans to bring 183 hotel rooms to the Statler, developer Douglas Jemal officially completed his deal to buy the Hyatt Regency Buffalo.

With the Hyatt deal finished and Statler renovations underway, Jemal now owns two properties that bookend the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center.

According to documents filed Sept. 28 in the Erie County Clerk’s office, Jemal's Genesee LLC paid $25,103,949 for the 396-room Hyatt at 532-540 Main St. to Genesee Hotel Properties LLC, via local attorney Keith Schulefund, a state Supreme Court-ordered referee. The $25.1 million price reflects all costs associated with the purchase, including debt and court expenses.