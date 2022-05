“This building has eyes,” Jemal said. “It is a just a cool building.”

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Developer Douglas Jemal has put the Curtiss Malt House property at 1100 Niagara St. under contract, with a closing expected in June.

Jemal said he plans to convert the former malt house – located just south of Rich Products Corp. headquarters – into a 50-unit, market-rate apartment complex. He put the cost in the $10 million range.

“This building has eyes,” Jemal said. “It is a just a cool building.”