JC's Bar and Grill to be torn down, rebuilt on Oliver Street in North Tonawanda

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Just over two years after taking over a longtime North Tonawanda sports bar, the owners of JC’s Bar and Grill plan to build a new facility at 300 Oliver St.

Joshua Ramos and Carmen Laurendi took over the former Witter’s Sports Bar in October 2020 after the retirement of Pete and Shelley Witt, who operated Witter’s for 25 years. Before that, former North Tonawanda Mayor Larry Soos — and his parents before him — ran a pub at the site.