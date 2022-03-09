JCC of Greater Buffalo received threats through social media

Today, along with at least two other North American JCCs, the JCC of Greater Buffalo received a threat through one of our social media platforms. We do not believe the threat is credible, but we are taking it very seriously. We are working with the FBI, Buffalo Police Department, Amherst Police Department, and Jewish Buffalo Security Liaison Susan Demari, to ensure the highest levels of safety at all our facilities. Over the next few days, you may see an increased police presence. These measures are being implemented out of an overabundance of caution and are intended to be temporary. In these times of rising anti-Semitism, our JCC is important as ever. We proudly serve the entire community and have always been a bastion of tolerance and a melting pot where different cultures and ideas can come together. We are fortunate to have a community center filled with so many familiar and friendly faces, and we ask that if something seems out of place, please report it to the welcome desk or nearest staff person. Thank you and take care,