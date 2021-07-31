JC Seneca Foundation holds Health and Healing Expo in Irving

Traditional medicine and holistic healers were on hand, to offer information about health and healing for the mind, spirit, and body. Another important focus at the Health and Healing Expo was getting individuals on local Native American reservations vaccinated against COVID-19.

"Things are maybe going to change again so we have to be prepared for that and those that haven't been vaccinated are the most susceptible to the delta variant as we see what happens throughout the country," said Seneca Nation businessman J.C. Seneca. "So we encourage people to get the information, think about it, if they haven't gotten the vaccine yet, maybe it's a good time to do that."