JC Seneca Foundation holds Health and Healing Expo in Irving

IRVING, N.Y. — A pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic was held this weekend for a community in need in Chautauqua County.
The JC Seneca Foundation held a Health and Healing Expo on Saturday at the Tallchief Outdoor Events Center and Native Pride Travel Plaza located on Southwestern Boulevard in Irving. But it wasn't your typical health fair.
Traditional medicine and holistic healers were on hand, to offer information about health and healing for the mind, spirit, and body. Another important focus at the Health and Healing Expo was getting individuals on local Native American reservations vaccinated against COVID-19.
"Things are maybe going to change again so we have to be prepared for that and those that haven't been vaccinated are the most susceptible to the delta variant as we see what happens throughout the country," said Seneca Nation businessman J.C. Seneca. "So we encourage people to get the information, think about it, if they haven't gotten the vaccine yet, maybe it's a good time to do that."
Dr. Raul Vazquez and his Urban Family Practice team had a mobile medical unit providing both Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer COVID vaccines.