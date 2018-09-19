BUFFALO, NY - Jazz enthusiasts are going to have something to celebrate in the coming months, with the return of Jazz Impressions: 1968.

It's a concert and art series, and it's taking over Western New York this Fall.

The series will commemorate the iconic era 50 years ago that helped shape jazz history, as well as combine works from several different mediums.

"I'm really interested in the idea of the interdisciplinary arts. So this year, we've got literary artists involved. Tentatively next year we're going to have the theme be 'Jazz of the Movies' so we'll be looking at all the different ways that jazz has interacted with the movies and can presently interact with the movies," said local musician John Bacon Jr.

There will be a total of nine performances at different venues around Buffalo:

October 11, 7:30 p.m. at Pausa Art House with performances by various Jazz Impressions participants

October 18, 7:30 p.m. at UB Baird Recital Hall and October 19, 7:30 p.m. at West Falls Center for the Arts. UB Faculty Jazz Quartet and Guests will play the music of Herbie Hancock “Speak Like A Child” and McCoy Tyner “Expansions.” October 23, 11 a.m. Villa Maria Recital Hall, Piano Trio to play the music of Bill Evans “Live at Montreux” and Chick Corea “Now He Sings, Now He Sobs." November 2, 8 p.m., at the Burchfield-Penney Art Gallery, The Peter and Elizabeth C. Tower Auditorium. The Buffalo Jazz Octet plays "The Music of 1968," well-known pop songs of that year. November 10, 7:30 p.m., in the Taylor Theatre at the Kenan Center, and November 11 at 2:30 p.m. in the Buffalo History Museum. Star People will be playing Miles Davis in 1968. November 14, 8 p.m., at Hallwalls Contemporary Art Center, The Buffalo Jazz Composers Workshop and Poetry Alliance featuring new works for poetry and Jazz Ensemble. November 20, 6 p.m., at Flying Bison Brewery will be the Jazz Impressions: 1968 - Celebration party.

