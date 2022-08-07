Buffalo native's dreams coming true with comedy film premiere

"Well to be back home and to be at the historic North Park Theatre here on Hertel Avenue is just a dream come true," said actor and writer Javier Vazquez.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo native's dreams are coming true.

Javier Vazquez was born and raised here in Western New York and has always dreamed of becoming an actor. Now, he's bringing a comedy film that he wrote and acted in to the place where he grew up.

Vasquez's desire to pursue acting was born thanks to a teacher's encouragement at Grover Cleveland High School. Fast forward to now, and Vasquez is ready to debut his first comedy film called "Hispanic Actor."

It celebrates Hispanic culture, which is something he says we don't see a lot in the industry. He also said he's incredibly happy to bring the film to Buffalo.

"Well to be back home and to be at the historic North Park Theatre here on Hertel Avenue is just a dream come true. To see the name of my film on the marque, it's just breathtaking for me. I am so grateful for the support of the community. This film is and it's my baby. It's in English, so people - even though it's 'Hispanic Actor' there's some Spanish, but there are some subtitles. They will be able to understand everything. I am so grateful," he said.