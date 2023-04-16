Raffled-off whiskey raises money for Jason Arno's family

The fundraiser included a single-barrel limited release of a rye whiskey, with only 175 bottles available for purchase.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — More than a month after one of Buffalo's bravest died while battling a fire in the Theatre District, Hartman's Distilling Company hosted a fundraiser in honor of Jason Arno.

Buffalo Bourbon Enthusiasts and Global Wine and Spirits joined them in raffling off a number of different whiskies, with 100 percent of the proceeds donated to Jason Arno's family.

"There isn't a single person in this city that wouldn't pick you up if they saw you get knocked down," event organizer Aaron Glauser said. "When you have something like this take place, that really does impact the entire city.

"Someone who sacrifices their life for the other people in the community. This is a community event about supporting the community, and honoring Jason, and what he did for the community."

Added Jen Hartman, co-founder of Hartman's Distilling Co., "It was a heartbreaking situation and our hearts go out to the family. When we were approached to be able to do this, we were very excited and honored to be able to help out in this way."