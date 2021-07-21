x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Jasmine Lounge brings private 'party within the party' concept to Buffalo

Pharaoh Paige and partner Jasmine Ashley plan to open Jasmine Lounge at 228 Franklin St., site of the former MES Lounge.
Credit: Google Maps

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A shuttered club on Franklin Street could see new life as a New York City-style lounge.

Pharaoh Paige and partner Jasmine Ashley plan to open Jasmine Lounge at 228 Franklin St., site of the former MES Lounge, which closed in late 2019 after two-plus years.

Plans call for a lounge-style operation with a bar, music and private seating areas to create a “party within the party” atmosphere and an upscale feel.

To read the full article, visit Buffalo Business First's website by clicking here.

Related Articles