Jasmine Lounge brings private 'party within the party' concept to Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A shuttered club on Franklin Street could see new life as a New York City-style lounge.

Pharaoh Paige and partner Jasmine Ashley plan to open Jasmine Lounge at 228 Franklin St., site of the former MES Lounge, which closed in late 2019 after two-plus years.

Plans call for a lounge-style operation with a bar, music and private seating areas to create a “party within the party” atmosphere and an upscale feel.