Josh Allen coffee line expands blends, proceeds benefit Oishei Children’s Hospital

Josh Allen has created his very own 'JA's 17 Blend' and all proceeds will benefits Buffalo's Children's Hospital.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Josh Allen does it all - football, cereal, wing sauce, giving back to the community, and now he will be adding an exclusive dark roast coffee blend that list.

His coffee known as 'JA's 17 Blend' and is teaming up with PLB Sports & Entertainment again to expand his coffee with a new dark roast. The same company also helped him create his cereal 'Josh's Jaqs'.

All proceeds for the new blends coffee sales will benefit Oishei Children's Hospital.

"Josh Allen has been an advocate for OCH since he came to Buffalo, and we are incredibly grateful. His support through partnerships like JA 17 Coffee help us provide state-of-the-art care to kids when they need us most. As the only freestanding children’s hospital in New York State, it’s thanks to donations like this that help us to support all the families in Western New York," said Stephen Turkovich, MD, president, Oishei Children’s Hospital.

The exclusive dark roast single serve will be available exclusively at Wegmans as well as a limited edition Josh Allen coffee mug.

“I wanted to have a variety in my coffee line up,” Allen said. “Now with the Dark Roast, my fans have the option to choose what they prefer to drink.” said Allen. That's what I love about this, I don't see a single cent from any of this, and I love doing it. Whether we make a little or make a lot, it goes straight there, and especially with a children's hospital every cent counts.”

MORE COFFEE !!☕️ Stock up on JA 17 Medium Roast & NEW Dark Roast @wegmans. + get a Limited Edition mug! A portion of the proceeds benefit @ochbuffalo and the Patricia Allen Fund ❤️ Posted by PLB Sports & Entertainment on Wednesday, August 30, 2023