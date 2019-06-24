BUFFALO, N.Y. — To hear the sounds and words from some of Buffalo's musicians, you will come to understand their appreciation for music.

Walter Kemp III is a local pianist and composer who says the music is really deep down in his soul.

"The Black or African-American journey has always had that type of blues turbulation, not only have we lasted, we've created and we're on the forefront."

June is African-American Music Appreciation Month. It is an annual celebration of African-American music in the United States. In 1979, former President Jimmy Carter issued a decree to honor the abundant contributions made by Black musicians in the United States.

Drummer Tim Webb said when he gets the call to play, no matter the genre, he goes. "I don't think people appreciate the intellectual knowledge or passion musicians have," he said.

Guitarist Ron Walker said "you have very talented musicians that aren't famous, but are very talented," in Buffalo.

