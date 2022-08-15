Jamestown's 10,000 Maniacs cancel remaining tour dates for 2022 due to illness in the band

BUFFALO, N.Y. — WNY's own 10,000 Maniacs regretfully announced Monday the rest of their tour dates for 2022 are being cancelled due to illness in the band.
The canceled shows, part of the Jamestown band's 40th anniversary tour, include an Oct. 1 show at the UB Center for the Arts.
The band issued the following statement:
"Family and health should always come first. Due to some challenges, the band will be taking the rest of 2022 off from touring and hope to resume in 2023. We apologize to our fans and to the venues for any inconvenience this may cause them but we must follow the advice of doctors. Patrons will be contacted by their local venues with further information. We would ask that our privacy is respected at this time, and thank everyone involved for their support and understanding."
More information about the band and the tour's cancellation can be found here.