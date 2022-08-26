Jamestown announces plans to build 2 new splash pads

City council will look at designs and costs this fall, with the hope of opening next year. Residents, especially parents, will be asked for their input.

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Jamestown's mayor said Friday the city plans to build two new splash pads: one at Allen Park, and the other at Jackson-Taylor Park.

The city council will get a look at the designs and costs this fall, with the hope of opening next year. Residents, especially parents, will be asked for their input at the meetings.

"I often hear about bringing a splash pad to Jamestown from so many residents looking for fun, free, and wet activities in the hot summer months," Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist said in a statement on Friday.

"Due to community feedback, we have decided that building splash pads in two of our biggest parks, Jackson-Taylor on the Northside and Allen on the Southside, would be the best way to give families a wonderful amenity in close proximity to their neighborhood."