Jamestown stabbing incident under investigation

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Jamestown Police are currently investigating a stabbing incident after they received reports of a fight Wednesday evening.

Officers responded to a call about a fight near Franklin Street. When they arrived they said they found an adult man with a cut on his head from an apparent sharp instrument.

The victim said he got the cut when trying to engage a group of juveniles who were involved in a separate fight, according to police. The unidentified victim was treated at the scene and didn't need to be taken to the hospital.