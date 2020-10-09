Jamestown stabbing incident under investigation

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Jamestown Police are currently investigating a stabbing incident after they received reports of a fight Wednesday evening.
Officers responded to a call about a fight near Franklin Street. When they arrived they said they found an adult man with a cut on his head from an apparent sharp instrument.
The victim said he got the cut when trying to engage a group of juveniles who were involved in a separate fight, according to police. The unidentified victim was treated at the scene and didn't need to be taken to the hospital.
The incident is still under investigation. Jamestown Police are asking anybody with information to call 483-7537 or call the anonymous tip line at 483-8477.