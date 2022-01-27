Jamestown Public Schools announces 2-hour delay for classes on Thursday

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Jamestown Public Schools announced Thursday morning that all schools in the district will be operating on a two-hour delay.
According to the school district, classes were delayed due to inclement weather.
The expected arrival time for students at the elementary school is 10:20 a.m. For middle school students arrival time is listed at 10:30 a.m. And for students at the high school, the arrival time is listed at 10 a.m.
