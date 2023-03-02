Jamestown Public Schools doing away with district mascot name

Jamestown Superintendent Kevin Whitaker confirmed to 2 On Your Side that the district is doing away with the "Red Raiders" name.

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — New York public schools have been directed to no longer use Native American imagery as part of school name, mascots, sports teams, or logos. A school district is Western New York will be changing its name.

Jamestown Superintendent Kevin Whitaker confirmed to 2 On Your Side that the district is doing away with the "Red Raiders" name. He reported the change is being made after a conversation with the New York State Education Department.

In December, NYSDE put out a directive to tell schools to stop using Native American imagery or risk being penalized by having school officers removed or state aid withheld.

Early last year, the Jamestown school board approved a new mascot, reinstating their big cat.