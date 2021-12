Police say Lukas Davis, 14, was last seen on Sunday, December 12 around noon.

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Jamestown Police need your help in locating a missing teenager.

Police say Lukas Davis, 14, was last seen on Sunday, December 12 around noon.

He is described as a white male, 5'6" tall, about 150 lbs. He has blond hair and blue eyes. He was a dark blue Champion hoodie, blue jeans and Jordan sneakers.