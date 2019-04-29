JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Jamestown Police have released surveillance video of a hit and run pedestrian accident.

The accident April 16 in front of UPMC Chautauqua just after 9pm.

The pedestrian was in a crosswalk when they were hit by a passing vehicle. The driver did not stop.

Police say the victim suffered a serious leg injury and will undergo a lengthy recovery.

The vehicle is described as a 2009-2012 Toyota Rav 4 silver or gray in color. A piece of the vehicle was found at the scene. Police say it is a fog light.

Anyone who has any information on this accident is asked to contact Jamestown Police at: 716-483-7537. You can also send an anonymous tip at: 716-483-8477.

WARNING: The video is disturbing to watch