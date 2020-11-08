Jamestown Police need help in locating a missing 14-year-old

Anyone who may know the whereabouts of Gianna L. Coleman is asked to contact the Jamestown Police at (716) 483-7537.

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Jamestown Police need the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl who may possibly be endangered.

Authorities say Gianna L. Coleman has been reported missing since February 13, 2020. The case has been open since that time and she has yet to be found and returned home.

Coleman has a history of being reported to police as a runaway with the most recent missing report being in October of 2019.

Authorities say Coleman has been in contact with her family on a daily basis via social media and is believed to be in the Jamestown area.

Coleman is a Black female with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.