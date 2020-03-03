BUFFALO, N.Y. — Jamestown Police have arrested two people after they were found with over 8 ounces of cocaine Monday afternoon.

Police arrested two men, Kori Robinson, 22 and Bruce Page, 25 along with one woman, Islandah Mitchell 20, for felony possession of a controlled substance third degree. Police stopped the two after they made several traffic infractions near North Main Street and Lamont Street.

During the traffic stop, police searched the vehicle and found 3.5 ounces of cocaine and 4.7 ounces of crack cocaine. The value of the drugs is estimated between $10,000-$12,000, according to police.

The two are currently being held in Jamestown City Jail awaiting arrangement.

