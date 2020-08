Suspect used spray paint to scrawl anti-police sentiments on Arlington Ave. on the city's north side.

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Jamestown Police are looking for the suspect in an overnight criminal mischief incident.

They say sometime between 8 PM Tuesday night and 8:15 AM Wednesday, someone spray painted anti-police sentiments on the sidewalk in front of and nearby an Arlington Ave. home that had a police flag displayed in their front yard.