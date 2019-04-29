JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Jamestown Police are thanking the public after surveillance video of a hit and run pedestrian accident provided leads in the case.

On Tuesday, Jamestown Police said they found the vehicle and the driver, for whom charges are pending. The vehicle has been impounded.

The accident April 16 in front of UPMC Chautauqua just after 9 p.m.

Jamestown Police said the vehicle was located with help from a tip.

The pedestrian was in a crosswalk when they were hit by a passing vehicle. The driver did not stop.

Police say the victim suffered a serious leg injury and will undergo a lengthy recovery.

The vehicle was described as a 2009-2012 Toyota Rav 4 silver or gray in color, and a piece of the vehicle was found at the scene. Police say it is a fog light.

Anyone who has any information on this accident is asked to contact Jamestown Police at: 716-483-7537. You can also send an anonymous tip at: 716-483-8477.

WARNING: The video is disturbing to watch