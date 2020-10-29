Jamestown Police investigating suspicious incident

Officers say two men in a white van approached two students who were walking to school Thursday morning.

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Jamestown Police are checking for video in an area where two students walking to school were approached by men they did not know.

The incident happened Thursday around 8:30 a.m. on Hotchkiss Street near Clyde. The students told police two men in a white van tried to engage them in conversation. The students did not talk with the men and continued on to school.

Police say they do not know what were the intentions of the two men.

Anyone who may have information on this incident or the identity of the males is asked to contact the Jamestown Police Department at 483-7537.