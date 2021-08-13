Jamestown Police investigating shooting near Peach, Winsor streets

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — The Jamestown Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Friday morning in the area of Peach and Winsor streets.
Police say several shots were fired by several people just before 2:30 a.m. during an altercation in the street. Two people were shot.
The altercation allegedly involved multiple people who were at a gathering at a residence on Peach Street.
According to police, both people who were shot during the incident were treated and released from UPMC Jamestown.
Anyone who may have information about this shooting is asked to contact the Jamestown Police Department at (716) 483-7537. Anonymous tips can also be called into the department at (716) 483-Tips (8477).