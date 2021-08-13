Jamestown Police investigating shooting near Peach, Winsor streets

Two people were shot Friday morning. Both were treated and released from UPMC Jamestown with non-life-threatening injuries.

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — The Jamestown Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Friday morning in the area of Peach and Winsor streets.

Police say several shots were fired by several people just before 2:30 a.m. during an altercation in the street. Two people were shot.

The altercation allegedly involved multiple people who were at a gathering at a residence on Peach Street.

According to police, both people who were shot during the incident were treated and released from UPMC Jamestown.