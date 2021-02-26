Jamestown police investigating deadly shooting

Police are investigating a shooting early Friday morning as a homicide.

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Jamestown Police are investigating a deadly shooting early Friday morning in the city.

According to the department, officers were called out to 38 Peach Street just after midnight Friday for reports of shots fired. When they arrived they found the 43-year-old victim with gunshot wounds.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to UPMC Chautauqua where he later died.